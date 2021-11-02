Flagstaff winter parking ordinance begins Nov. 1

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County’s annual Winter Parking Ordinance will be in effect starting Nov. 1 through April 1, 2022.

The ordinance requires parking restrictions on county-maintained rights-of-way during snow season and for the enforcement of parking restrictions either by citation or towing.

Between November and April of each year, motor vehicles must be kept clear of county- maintained rights-of-way. Any vehicle parked in prohibited areas reserve the right to be cited or towed at the owner’s expense (not less than $200) due to the possibility of threatening the health or welfare of county residents. Penalties are applicable where violations take place and where signed.

Winter recreation in Coconino County has resulted in increased parking and traffic congestion, littering, and other dangerous hazards that negatively impact the health, safety and welfare of residents of the County who live and/or own property adjacent to County highways and roads.

After Ordinance 2017-11 was approved by the Board of Supervisors in November 2017, more than 80 signs were disbursed to identify county roadways to reinforce the new ordinance.

It is a primary responsibility of the county to keep county-owned or county-maintained rights- of-way reasonably clear of snow and provide major access for emergency vehicles. Motor vehicles left parked on county roads during snow season can become a hazard to county snow removal operations and to these vehicles.