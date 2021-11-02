Coconino Community College receives $2.1 mil grant for Native American success

Native American-Serving Non-Tribal Institutions grant to be dispensed over five years

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino Community College (CCC) recently received a $2.1 million, five-year Native American-Serving Non-Tribal Institutions (NASNTI) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant is specifically devoted to helping increase the course success and program completion rates of Native American students.

First, CCC will launch a summer bridge program for new Native American Students. The eight-week program is designed for Native American students planning to attend CCC for the first time in the next fall semester.

Second, CCC will establish and staff Native American Student Success Centers at our locations in Flagstaff and Page. The centers will be a dedicated location, with staff, to provide Native American students with a recognizable physical space to receive services unique to their lived experiences and to interact with peers with similar experiences.

Finally, CCC will improve culturally responsive teaching. Faculty in highly enrolled foundational courses like math and English will receive training to include learning opportunities where Native American students are able to see their values and culture reflected in the coursework.

Information provided by Coconino Community College