OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates

Flagstaff, Arizona. (Adobe stock)

Flagstaff, Arizona. (Adobe stock)

Originally Published: May 26, 2021 noon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff and Coconino County are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday, May 25 that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20 would end May 26 and the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously May 25 to rescind the county's mandate June 1.

The county's action affects only unincorporated areas, and any mask mandates imposed by local and tribal governments may still be enforced, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Deasy cited wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and declining case numbers.

"We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and our local health departments and urge our residents to do the same," Deasy said in a city statement.

The statement said businesses can still require face coverings and social distancing on private property and that face coverings are still required on public transportation, at the airport and other areas required by federal law.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 656 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 878,338 cases and 17,576 deaths.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
Arizona governor allows mayors to require face masks
Arizona governor lifts capacity limits at gyms, restaurants
As virus surges, no mask mandates planned by Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley mayors
Arizona governor orders 'vaccine passport' ban for the state
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas