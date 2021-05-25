OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page

Dangling Rope Marina and the fuel dock at Glen Canyon National Park received damage because of wind. (Photo courtesy Aramark)

Dangling Rope Marina and the fuel dock at Glen Canyon National Park received damage because of wind. (Photo courtesy Aramark)

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 10:56 a.m.

PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell boaters are advised that, because of wind damage, there will be no boat fuel service at the Dangling Rope Marina, until further notice.

The fuel dock is separating from the main dock and is not safe for visitors or employees, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Visitors may not use the dock for any purpose until further notice.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is asking visitors to check its website and social media for further announcements about available visitor services. The marina store, café and lift station remain closed until further notice. Hall’s Crossing fuel dock is not yet open for the season.

The Dangling Rope Marina is the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake, a distance of approximately 100 miles.

Boaters are advised to plan ahead for their needs. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 MPH, the Wahweap to Bullfrog 100-miletrip takes approximately 4 to 5 hours without stopping.

The park said that they are working to restore fuel service as soon as possible and thanks boaters for their patience.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winter season descends on Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Boat fire at Wahweap Marina Oct. 25
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas
Native Americans, environmentalists question proposed Lake Powell marina
Drowning victim recovered at 249 feet from Wahweap Marina near Page
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas