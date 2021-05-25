Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell boaters are advised that, because of wind damage, there will be no boat fuel service at the Dangling Rope Marina, until further notice.
The fuel dock is separating from the main dock and is not safe for visitors or employees, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Visitors may not use the dock for any purpose until further notice.
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is asking visitors to check its website and social media for further announcements about available visitor services. The marina store, café and lift station remain closed until further notice. Hall’s Crossing fuel dock is not yet open for the season.
The Dangling Rope Marina is the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake, a distance of approximately 100 miles.
Boaters are advised to plan ahead for their needs. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 MPH, the Wahweap to Bullfrog 100-miletrip takes approximately 4 to 5 hours without stopping.
The park said that they are working to restore fuel service as soon as possible and thanks boaters for their patience.
Information provided by NPS
