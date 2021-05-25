Navajo Preparatory School celebrates 2021 graduates

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez attended the 29th Navajo Preparatory School graduation ceremony May 22, to offer his support and encouragement for the 59 graduates and their families. Nez encouraged students to carry on the teachings that are passed down from their parents and elders, and the importance of practicing those teachings throughout life. Nez also presented the Navajo Nation Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment to Cade Allison, Kally Morgan Gene and Hataałiinez El Wheeler.