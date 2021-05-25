OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Preparatory School celebrates 2021 graduates

(Photos/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

(Photos/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 7:52 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez attended the 29th Navajo Preparatory School graduation ceremony May 22, to offer his support and encouragement for the 59 graduates and their families. Nez encouraged students to carry on the teachings that are passed down from their parents and elders, and the importance of practicing those teachings throughout life. Nez also presented the Navajo Nation Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment to Cade Allison, Kally Morgan Gene and Hataałiinez El Wheeler.

photo

(Photos/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Graduates recognized at Valley High School
71st annual Navajo Nation Fair honors law enforcement officers
Thirty-one students receive NTEC scholarships
Begaye and Nez congratulate recipients of Chief Manuelito Scholarships
Navajo Nation says schools must host outside only graduation ceremonies
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas