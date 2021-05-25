OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Police hear public safety concerns

(Photos/Navajo Police Department)

(Photos/Navajo Police Department)

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 7:55 a.m.

Navajo Police Department leadership and officers representing the Shiprock and Kayenta Districts attend a public forum at the Teecnospos Chapter House May 17. The department is working on efforts to meet the community about public safety concerns.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kayenta crime a concern for Nation
Social media concerns over suspicious white vans on Nation under investigation by Navajo Police
Nez speaks in support of public safety initiatives at summit
Public expresses concerns to Navajo Police during first listening session
Navajo Nation president honors Police Training Academy Class 54
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas