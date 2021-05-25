Indian Wells receives road grader
Originally Published: May 25, 2021 7 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joins the Indian Wells Chapter in celebrating the delivery of new heavy equipment .
Most Read
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation acquires Washington D.C. office space for $4.9 million
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Historic Two Guns glamping project denied
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Hopi Tribe issues Phase Three reopening order
- Navajo Nation says mask mandate stays in place; Hopi Tribe issues Phase Two reopening order
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Update: Plane crash near Winslow has two fatalities
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: