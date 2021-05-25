Hopi Tribe issues Phase Three reopening order

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe has issued an executive order announcing its Phase Three reopening.

The order cites meeting Center for Disease Control and Prevention gating criteria including a downward trajectory of positive tests in a two week period as the reason for moving to Phase Three.

The tribe recommends continued face-masking inside all public buildings, common areas and outdoor locations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

Hopi villages amd communities that can satisfy CDC “gating” criteria can begin phase three re-opening, however each village may make its own re-opening decisions, according to the order.

Under the new order, visits to senior care facilities can resume.

Large gatherings, eating out and ceremonies may happen as long as physical distancing and sanitation protocols are followed.

Schools and youth facilities can reopen if social distancing and infection control practices can be maintained.

The executive order also states that employers may resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.



The tribe recommends social distancing remain in place in these situations and temperature checks and screenings be maintained.

Businesses must be able to demonstrate engineered workplace settings that build in social distancing and protections for staff.

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe