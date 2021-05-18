Winslow Jr. High learns the science behind solar ovens
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 9:12 a.m.
Mr. Petranovich's class at Winslow Jr. High School learned how to make and use solar ovens. The ovens were then used to make s 'mores.
