Navajo Nation says mask mandate stays in place; Hopi Tribe issues Phase Two reopening order

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the Nation’s mask mandate remains in effect, despite the CDC guidance allowing vaccinated people who are two weeks after their second shot to go mask free.

“Everyone is still required to wear a mask in public, indoors and outdoors on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said. “We have to continue to push back on COVID-19 and a big part of pushing back is getting vaccinated.”

Nez said the Nation is holding drive-thru vaccinations for individuals 12 years old and older.

“These events are open to the public and do not require an appointment,” Nez said. “This is a great opportunity for families to get vaccinated together or to have adolescent family members get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Please be safe and keep wearing your masks in public.”

On May 16, the Navajo Nation reported seven new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 1,293 as of May 16. Reports indicate that 29,329 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 270,159 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 30,715.

Hopi Tribe moves toward Phase Two reopening

On April 27, the Hopi Tribe moved toward Phase Two reopening saying those villages who met the CDC criteria are eligible to begin Phase Two, while still requiring face coverings are required inside public buildings, common areas and outdoor locations where social distancing is not possible.

Recreational tourism and visitation is still not encouraged at this time, especially for those coming from outside the Hopi Reservation. Hopi Law Enforcement is coordinating with village leaders and village security to allow for welfare checks.

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation