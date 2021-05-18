Navajo Nation moves to Stage 1 fire restrictions

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions May 17 that outline prohibitions to help protect against more wildfires.

The Navajo Nation has already experienced several fires this year that have threatened homes, farms, wildlife, and other areas. The public is encouraged to report any wildfires to the BIA Fire Dispatch at (928) 729-2307.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said everyone has a responsibility to use extreme caution and to abide by fire restrictions that are now in place to protect land and communities and to help prevent the loss of wildlife and human life.

“The Navajo Nation has already had several wildfires in recent weeks that could’ve caused much more damage if it weren’t for the quick and collaborative response of our first responders from various agencies. Please take the time to read the Stage 1 fire restrictions, let your family members and friends know, and continue to be very cautious,” Nez said.



Executive Order No. 005-2021 states that the following are prohibited across the Navajo Nation:

A. Possession, manufacturing, sale or use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic device pursuant to 17 N.N.C. §2733

B. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal; except campfires and charcoal to be used in developed sites where fire rings or grills are provided

C. Using a firearm and incendiary devices, without a valid permit

The following activities must use extreme caution:

A. Smoking, which is recommended only in permitted areas, within an enclosed vehicle, traditional and ceremonial uses, and while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following activities are permitted:

A. Propane, gas or other petroleum-fueled stoves will be allowed for livestock branding

B. Ceremonial fires, properly registered and permitted by the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency (NNEPA) through a Navajo Nation EPA Burn Registration, five (5) days prior to the ceremony. To obtain a Burn Registration, please contact Navajo Nation EPA Air Quality at (928) 729-4246. Mail: NN Air Quality, PO Box 529, Fort Defiance, Arizona 86504, Fax (928) 729-4323 or email kaelynnmorgan@navajo-nsn.gov

C. Persons with a written permit/bonding/license that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

D. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

E. Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

F. The implementation of low complexity prescribed fire which meets prescriptions approved by the Agency Administrator under an approved Burn Plan.

“Be responsible, take precautions, and plan ahead. Another cause of fire stems from people who burn household trash out in the open. Burning trash in the open is a very dangerous practice and can easily lead to a huge fire. We want our people to enjoy the outdoors, but we all have a role in protecting our lands and preventing wildfires. Please be safe and adhere to the fire restrictions,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Executive Order No. 005-2021 is effective immediately and shall remain in effect until this order is rescinded or amended. Any person or parties found guilty of violating the fire restrictions may be fined up to $5,000 or provide restitution.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation