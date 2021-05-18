Nation’s schools celebrate graduates
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 9:48 a.m.
The Navajo Nation honored some of its graduates May 14 and May 15. Tohatchi High School graduation, Vice President Myron Lizer participates in the Kayenta ABC promotion for preschoolers, and Chinle High School and Navajo Tech University host graduations.
Photo Gallery
Nation's schools celebrate graduation
