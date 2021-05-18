Community information: Roadway restrictions at I-40 and Two Guns Road scheduled for May 18-20

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime travel restrictions May 18, through May 20, at Interstate 40 and Two Guns Road, as work continues on the Two Guns Bridge rehabilitation project.

The bridge is located about 35 miles east of Flagstaff.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zones with caution and watch for construction personnel while the following restrictions are in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18, through May 20:

• I-40 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction at Two Guns Road.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

• Two Guns Road will be reduced to one lane only of alternating traffic between the I-40 on- and off-ramps. Trucks exceeding a 10-foot width limit should use the following detour routes while the restrictions are in place:

• Detour from northbound Two Guns Road to westbound I-40: Travel east on I-40, exit at Meteor Crater Road, then re-enter the highway westbound.

• Detour from westbound I-40 to southbound Two Guns Road: Exit at Buffalo Range Road, then re-enter the highway eastbound and exit at Two Guns Road.

• Flaggers will be in place on Two Guns Road to direct traffic.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. More information is available by calling the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or visiting azdot.gov/contact and selecting Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide more information is available by visiting the ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, following ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or calling 511, except while driving.