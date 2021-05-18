OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Athletes of the Year at Winslow High

(Photo/Winslow High School)

(Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 9:14 a.m.

Winslow High School congratulated its female and male athletes of the year, Alyssa Cordova and Tysen Leonard May 14. “We look for not only sports but school involvement, grades and character,” the school stated. Cordova received the Carl Weatherton Award. She participates in wrestling, track and student council. Leonard received the Emil Nasser Award. Tysen participates in football, basketball, baseball and student council. They both have excellent GPAs and are outstanding all around students, according to WHS.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tuba City High School names top athletes of 2014
Navajo Times names Bulldogs athletes and coaches best in Four Corners area
Navajo Times names Bulldogs athletes and coaches best in Four Corners area
Holbrook September Students of the Month
Tuba City High School athletes shine in athletics and education
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas