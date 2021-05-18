Athletes of the Year at Winslow High

Winslow High School congratulated its female and male athletes of the year, Alyssa Cordova and Tysen Leonard May 14. “We look for not only sports but school involvement, grades and character,” the school stated. Cordova received the Carl Weatherton Award. She participates in wrestling, track and student council. Leonard received the Emil Nasser Award. Tysen participates in football, basketball, baseball and student council. They both have excellent GPAs and are outstanding all around students, according to WHS.