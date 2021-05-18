Around the Rez: week of May 19

Celebrate running with Coconino County

In celebration of Coconino Community College's first Cross Country team, the college is hosting a speaker series celebrating running in Coconino County. One registration gives the audience access to all free webinars. To register visit https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vdSbhgp7Qp2Vev1GD-WF6A

May 18 will feature Ben Rosario, elite runner and coach of the HOKA NAz Elite running team, on what it takes to be an Olympic hopeful. May 19 will feature Mike Smith, NAU Cross Country Coach, on NAU's National Championships and continuing the dynasty. May 20 will feature inaugural CCC Cross Country Coach Craig Hunt for a conversation about athletics in higher education and the future of the Cross Country Comets.

Navajo Nation Dept. of Child Care recruiting in Tuba City

The Navajo Nation Department of Childcare and Development Casework office in Tuba City, Arizona is conducting an outreach and recruitment to Navajo enrolled families living on or near the Navajo Nation to obtain child care services. Parents/gal guardians who are working, attending school or participants of the Department of Self-Reliance or Workforce Development can apply.

Eligible children ages 0-12 can receive child care by registered child care providers who meet the Navajo Nation Department of Child Care Development requirements.

More information, questions or to have an application mailed is available by contacting the department at the following: Casework front desk (928) 283-3470 or by email at cpaddock@navajo-nsn.gov or emailing abegody2@navajo-nsn.gov.

Positive Indian parenting classes

The Navajo Nation Division of Dine Education is hosting positive Indian parenting classes. The project can be viewed on Zoom once a week for eight weeks. During the program, attendees can learn the importance of Dine culture, parenting practices and values, the importance of good communication, nurturing strategies and more. More information or to register is available by emailing projectlaunch@nndode.org.

Teen self-esteem week June 24-28

Navajo Nation Division of Behavioral & Mental Health Services is hosting teen self-esteem week June 24-28.

Topics include loving yourself, positive self-talk, teen talk, learning from failure and celebrating you.

All presentation start at 3:30 p.m. More information is available at DBMHS-PREVENTION@Navajo-NSN.GOV or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nndbmhs.



2021-2022 Winslow athletics registration

Student athlete registration at Winslow High School for the 2021-2022 season is now available at www.registermyathlete.com

All student athletes will need a new physical for the school year 2021-2022. Physical forms are posted on www.registermyathlete.com or at the High School. Student athletes are required to complete the Brainbook and Opioid training course. More information is available from khendricks@bulldogsw.in or by calling (928) 288-8100.

Hopi chairman and vice chairman elections Sept. 9

The Hopi Tribal Registrar has stated that the 2021 Hopi Tribal Elections for chairman and vice chairman are moving forward.

The primary election is currently scheduled for Sept. 9, with the general election set for Nov. 11.