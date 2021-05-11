Salt Creek Fire near Shiprock stopped at 422 acres

SHIPROCK, Ariz. —Multi-agencies, including the BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region, responded to the Salt Creek Fire last week. As of May 4, the fire was 95 percent contained and had burned 422 acres.

The fire was burning approximately five miles northwest of Shiprock, New Mexico, in a region containing Russian olive, salt cedar, brush and grass.

Resources fighting the fire included two hand crews and five engines. As of May 4, crews continued to mop up and further secure the fire perimeter. During the initial attack, resources conducted burnout operations which helped in increasing containment. Additional support was provided by Navajo Nation Police Department, Navajo Nation Fire Department and San Juan County Fire Department.