Salt Creek Fire near Shiprock stopped at 422 acres
SHIPROCK, Ariz. —Multi-agencies, including the BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region, responded to the Salt Creek Fire last week. As of May 4, the fire was 95 percent contained and had burned 422 acres.
The fire was burning approximately five miles northwest of Shiprock, New Mexico, in a region containing Russian olive, salt cedar, brush and grass.
Resources fighting the fire included two hand crews and five engines. As of May 4, crews continued to mop up and further secure the fire perimeter. During the initial attack, resources conducted burnout operations which helped in increasing containment. Additional support was provided by Navajo Nation Police Department, Navajo Nation Fire Department and San Juan County Fire Department.
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- MMIW: Known and not forgotten
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Advocate Leona Morgan works to influence U.N. representatives about nuclear energy
- Board of Supervisors to decide on rezoning for Two Guns Luxury Glamping Resort
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
- Update: Plane crash near Winslow has two fatalities
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: