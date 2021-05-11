Navajo Nation recognizes Peace Officer’s week May 9-16

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — May 9-16 has been proclaimed “Navajo Nation Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week” by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The week will honor and thank all men and women law enforcement officers, including those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Navajo Nation also observes May 14 as “Navajo Nation Police Officer Day.”

“We call upon our Diné citizens to join our Nation’s leaders in giving thanks and honoring all of our law enforcement officers and their families for their sacrifices to protect and serve our people, including those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Nez said. “Law enforcement officers of every rank have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day to ensure our protection and safety. They accept the call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been our frontline warriors while placing themselves at extraordinary risks. We honor them and offer our prayers for their physical and mental well-being.”

Navajo Nation Police Officer Day on May 14, is recognized as an observed holiday, in accordance with the Navajo Nation Council’s resolution, CJY-53-20.

The resolution provides up to four hours of administrative leave to Navajo Nation employees to attend Navajo Nation Police Officer Day events held on the Navajo Nation.