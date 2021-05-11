OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Mutual aid discussions between Navajo police, Utah Highway Patrol and sheriffs offices continue

Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco held discussions with law enforcement agencies from Utah April 16. (Photo/Navajo Police Department)

Originally Published: May 11, 2021 9:29 a.m.

BLUFF, UT. — On April 16, the Navajo Police Department attended a leadership meeting with the Utah Highway Patrol and the San Juan County Utah Sheriff’s Office in Bluff, Utah to resume discussions regarding mutual aid agreements.

Discussions and progress between the agencies went into a temporary hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the departments have reaffirmed their commitment by meeting and revisiting discussions on strategies to elevate joint public safety services to Utah residents.

“Our agencies have actively been communicating and working together to improve police services for our Utah/Navajo communities. By establishing these agreements with our law enforcement partners, we open the door to shared resources, maximizing joint traffic enforcement initiatives, and establish task forces to improve safety in communities,” said Navajo Chief of Police Phillip Francisco. “I appreciate Colonel Rapich and Sheriff Torgerson for meeting with us and we look forward to our continued discussions.”

Those in attendance included Francisco, Deputy Chief Daryl Noon, Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Michael Rapich and San Juan County Utah Sheriff Jason Torgerson.

The Navajo Police Department stated that they remain committed to building a strong partnership network with its local, state and county law enforcement partners.

The Navajo Nation encompassess approximatly 17,544,500 acres, occupying portions of northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah, and northwestern New Mexico.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Police Department

