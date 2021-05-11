OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Hopi relief delivers continues wood delivery

(Photo/Hopi Relief)

(Photo/Hopi Relief)

Originally Published: May 11, 2021 9:27 a.m.

Hopi relief delivers continues to deliver wood to those in need. The Chinle team recently loaded and dumped 115 cords of wood for community elders. Additional pick-ups were from Luepp, Gap/Bodaway, Tuba City and Coalmine. More than 150 cords was moved in one day.

