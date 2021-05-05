Navajo leaders join together for online event in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation leaders are coming together to recognize Indigenous relatives who have been lost and their surviving family members during an online Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Day event May 5 at 2 p.m. (MDT).

The public is invited to tune-in live on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel for the event.

Those speaking at the event include Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, First Lady Phefelia Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, Second Lady Dottie Lizer, Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, who chairs the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s Sexual Assault Prevention Subcommittee and Miss Navajo Natiom Shaandiin Parrish. The event will also feature several guests from the FBI to share information.

