Tuba City District on scene of brush fire on Moenkopi

Please be advised, the Tuba City District is on scene of a brush fire on US 160, east of MP423 on Moenkopi, Hopi reservation.

Navajo Police Department officers are on scene ensuring community safety. The public is advised to avoid the area. Traffic on HWY 160 may be impacted. Please be aware and drive with caution in this area. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Information provided by Navajo Police Department