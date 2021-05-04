Tuba City District on scene of brush fire on Moenkopi
Originally Published: May 4, 2021 1:52 p.m.
Please be advised, the Tuba City District is on scene of a brush fire on US 160, east of MP423 on Moenkopi, Hopi reservation.
Navajo Police Department officers are on scene ensuring community safety. The public is advised to avoid the area. Traffic on HWY 160 may be impacted. Please be aware and drive with caution in this area. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Information provided by Navajo Police Department
Most Read
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Update: Plane crash near Winslow has two fatalities
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
- News anchor and Navajo physician to speak at Diné College commencement
- Update: Kingman fire remains 1,400 acres, but threat remains
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Update: Plane crash near Winslow has two fatalities
- Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases at Cameron
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: