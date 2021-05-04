OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, May 06
Tuba City District on scene of brush fire on Moenkopi

A brush fire has broken out, on US 160, east of MP423 on Moenkopi. (Photo/Navajo Police Department)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 1:52 p.m.

Please be advised, the Tuba City District is on scene of a brush fire on US 160, east of MP423 on Moenkopi, Hopi reservation.

Navajo Police Department officers are on scene ensuring community safety. The public is advised to avoid the area. Traffic on HWY 160 may be impacted. Please be aware and drive with caution in this area. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Information provided by Navajo Police Department

