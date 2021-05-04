OFFERS
“Talking Trash” series to focus on illegal trash dumping on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez, Second Lady Dottie Lizer and the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency Resource Conservation and Recovery Program announced the “Talking Trash” series, a virtual discussion that will take place over a 14-month period, which will focus on the hazardous and adverse effects of illegal trash dumping on the Navajo Nation. (Photo/OPVP)

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez, Second Lady Dottie Lizer and the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency Resource Conservation and Recovery Program announced the “Talking Trash” series, a virtual discussion that will take place over a 14-month period, which will focus on the hazardous and adverse effects of illegal trash dumping on the Navajo Nation. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 10:13 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 28, Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez, Second Lady Dottie Lizer and the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency Resource Conservation and Recovery Program announced the “Talking Trash” series, a virtual discussion that will take place over a 14-month period, which will focus on the hazardous and adverse effects of illegal trash dumping on the Navajo Nation.

The first discussion of the series is now featured on the “Navajo Nation OPVP Communications” YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7051REdkvU.

“With the help of Navajo EPA, we hope to make the public more aware of the problems of illegal dumping on the Navajo Nation and how huge of problem it has become. As with many initiatives like this one, the more the public knows, the more likely they will be a part of the solution. We need to work together to keep our homelands beautiful,” Nez said.

The monthly series will cover different aspects including how to report illegal trash dumping, garbage disposal costs, human health impacts, open trash burning, household hazardous waste, recycling, composting, zero waste, conservation, sustainability and Navajo ecological knowledge.

“Our vision is to have a clean, safe, and healthy environment and community. Our beautiful lands need to be free from litter and harmful materials, such as abandoned automobiles and auto parts, scrap tires, appliances, furniture, yard waste, and household trash. If it is not addressed, illegal dumps attract hazardous waste like asbestos, household chemicals and paints, and auto fluids,” Lizer said.

The Navajo Nation EPA is committed to protecting Mother Earth and Father Sky and all living beings through environmental laws and regulations by honoring Dine’ teachings and culture.

More information on the series or other events and announcements, please download the Office of the First Lady and Second Lady app at https://www.nnoflsl.com/app or go to the Apple App Store or Google Play and search “Navajo 1st Lady & 2nd Lady,” or visit the Office of the First Lady and Second Lady website at www.nnoflsl.com.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President

