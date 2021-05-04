OFFERS
Navajo Nation reports 88% vaccination rate, close to herd (community) immunity

First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, joined Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez at Tséhootsooí Medical Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona April 23, where they met with Dr. Sandi Adkins, who is the CEO of the health care facility, and several frontline health care workers. They were joined by Health, Education, and Human Services Committee chair Daniel Tso, Navajo Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim, and Navajo Area Indian Health Service Director Roselyn Tso. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 10:44 a.m.

On May 3, the Navajo Nation reported three new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

The total number of deaths remains 1,281 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 16,596 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 266,002 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 30,522, including five delayed reported cases.

“We have nearly 100,000 people who are fully vaccinated here on the Navajo Nation. We are moving closer and closer to reaching herd immunity, but we have to remain diligent and remember that we have two variants identified within our homelands. We have to keep pushing back on COVID-19 and the variants by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands often, avoiding large in-person gatherings, and limiting travel. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are widely available on the Navajo Nation, so please consider receiving the vaccine if you haven’t already. A big thank you to all of our health care workers who continue to work around the clock to vaccinate people and to save lives. Keep praying and keep supporting one another,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 652 new cases, Utah reported 228, and New Mexico reported 685 cases that includes Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported on Wednesday that 247,165 total vaccine doses have been received, 224,465 administered, which represents nearly 91-percent. 99,254 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

