Around the Rez: week of May 5
Navajo Nation Dept. of Child Care recruiting in Tuba City region
The Navajo Nation Department of Childcare and Development Casework office in Tuba City, Arizona is conducting an outreach and recruitment to Navajo enrolled families living on or near the Navajo Nation to obtain child care services. Parents/legal guardians who are working, attending school or participants of the Department of Self-Reliance or Workforce Development can apply.
Eligible children ages 0-12 can receive child care by registered child care providers who meet the Navajo Nation Department of Child Care Development requirements.
More information, questions or to have an application mailed is availabe by contacting the department at the following: Casework front desk (928) 283-3470 or by email at cpaddock@navajo-nsn.gov or emailing abegody2@navajo-nsn.gov.
Child care centers for child care services: Lillian's Playhouse Child Care Center is located at Kerley Road and Maloney Street in Tuba City, Arizona. Contact number is (928) 283-3488 or rdodson@navajo-nsn.gov and Leupp Early Learning Center is in Leupp, Arizona, located at .05 Southeast of Leupp Chapter on Navajo Route 15. Contact number is (928) 686-3298 or rdodson@navajo-nsn.gov or finamitchell@navajo-nsn.gov.
NTUA offers $190,000 in scholarships
The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) is offering $190,000 for scholarships this year for postsecondary scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic school year.
Each year NTUA offers Navajo students an opportunity to apply for scholarships for fields of study related to the multi-service utility industry. Since 2008, NTUA has awarded $2 million in scholarship awards. Deadlines for applications is April 30.
More information about the 2021-2022 scholarship applications is available at www.ntua.com and look for Scholarships.
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Update: Plane crash near Winslow has two fatalities
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
- News anchor and Navajo physician to speak at Diné College commencement
- Update: Kingman fire remains 1,400 acres, but threat remains
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases at Cameron
