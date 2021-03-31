OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tuba City Regional Health Care offers vaccines to those 16+ as news of variant spreads

Originally Published: March 31, 2021 10:10 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. – On March 30, the Navajo Nation announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 Strain Variant B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant, from a COVID-19 test sample that was collected at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

“We need to continue mandatory masking, social distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination now in our communities and businesses to prevent further spread of these potentially more contagious variants,” TCRHCC stated.

The U.K. variant is currently the most dominant variant in the United States and has been detected in all 50 states, including many cases in the Four Corners states.

photo

(Photo/Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp)

The patient was tested as part of a surveillance program with the Navajo Nation and T Gen in Flagstaff. The patient has recovered from the acute illness. Contact tracing was conducted and no further spread was identified beyond the one individual who tested positive for the U.K. variant. Surveillance will be ongoing for the whole Navajo Nation going forward.

“We encourage the communities we serve to continue to take all precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and limiting your travel to essential activities only,” the hospital stated.

The hospital, along with Navajo Nation officials are encouraging anyone over 16 years of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, which are effective in reducing cases of COVID19, especially severe and hospitalized cases.

More information or to schedule a vaccination is available from Tuba City Regional Health Care Vaccination Clinic at (928) 283-1505.

Information provided by Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp.

