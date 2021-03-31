Tuba City Regional Health Care offers vaccines to those 16+ as news of variant spreads
TUBA CITY, Ariz. – On March 30, the Navajo Nation announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 Strain Variant B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant, from a COVID-19 test sample that was collected at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.
“We need to continue mandatory masking, social distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination now in our communities and businesses to prevent further spread of these potentially more contagious variants,” TCRHCC stated.
The U.K. variant is currently the most dominant variant in the United States and has been detected in all 50 states, including many cases in the Four Corners states.
The patient was tested as part of a surveillance program with the Navajo Nation and T Gen in Flagstaff. The patient has recovered from the acute illness. Contact tracing was conducted and no further spread was identified beyond the one individual who tested positive for the U.K. variant. Surveillance will be ongoing for the whole Navajo Nation going forward.
“We encourage the communities we serve to continue to take all precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and limiting your travel to essential activities only,” the hospital stated.
The hospital, along with Navajo Nation officials are encouraging anyone over 16 years of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, which are effective in reducing cases of COVID19, especially severe and hospitalized cases.
More information or to schedule a vaccination is available from Tuba City Regional Health Care Vaccination Clinic at (928) 283-1505.
Information provided by Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp.
- Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed on the Navajo Nation
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi High cancels spring sport season
- The sky is the limit: A journey from herding sheep to presidential appointment in Washington D.C.
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announces a soft reopening on March 19
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: