Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention offers 72-hour alcohol free weekend challenge April 2-4
As part of National Alcohol Awareness Month, the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center is kicking-off April with a 72-hour alcohol-free weekend challenge.
The challenge takes place April 2-4 and is open to everyone.
For many social drinkers, abstaining from alcohol might seem unnecessary. However, if you’re not addicted to alcohol, why is it important for you to go without it for a weekend?
Even if you do not consider yourself as someone with an alcohol problem, this is an opportunity for you to show support for those who are coping with alcohol-related problems. For the alcoholic the struggle is real.
While you personally may not struggle with an alcohol addiction, this is your chance to show your support for all people past and present in recovery and maybe experience the true struggles a person in recovery may go through in wanting to abstain from alcohol.
This online pledge/challenge is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, as awarded to the state of Arizona through the Arizona Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) under the Substance Abuse Block Grant, in partnership with the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family.
More information or to register is available from the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center.
