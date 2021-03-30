OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, April 02
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Originally Published: March 30, 2021 9:01 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — COVID-19 vaccines are available at Tuba City Regional Health Care for enrolled tribal members that are 16 and older.

Additionally, clinics will take place April 9 at the Dinnebito School, April 10 at Sacred Peaks Health Center in Flagstaff, Arizona, April 13 at Gap Clinic in Gap/Bodaway and April 14 at LeChee Health Facility in LeChee, Arizona.

More information is available by calling (928) 283-1505.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. hosting COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru Jan. 15
With COVID-19 cases going down, the Hopi Tribe is hopeful for a phased re-opening sometime in April
Community information: Tuba City COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru for adults 65 and older only
Tuba City Regional Health Care offers vaccines to those 16+ as news of variant spreads
Tuba City’s front line healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas