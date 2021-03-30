Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Originally Published: March 30, 2021 9:01 a.m.
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — COVID-19 vaccines are available at Tuba City Regional Health Care for enrolled tribal members that are 16 and older.
Additionally, clinics will take place April 9 at the Dinnebito School, April 10 at Sacred Peaks Health Center in Flagstaff, Arizona, April 13 at Gap Clinic in Gap/Bodaway and April 14 at LeChee Health Facility in LeChee, Arizona.
More information is available by calling (928) 283-1505.
