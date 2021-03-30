OFFERS
Fri, April 02
Tuba City athletes sign letters of intent

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

Originally Published: March 30, 2021 9:16 a.m.

Tuba City High School recently announced that Aliyah Blackhat, Chenille Nodman and Talisha Attakai have signed national letters of intent to play basketball at Chandler Gilbert Community College.

