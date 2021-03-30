Navajo Nation First Lady discusses holistic health and healing with Diné College
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez provided a virtual presentation to Diné College students March 23, focused on “Holistic Healing & Restoration through the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Nez spoke about the importance of incorporating the Navajo Wellness Model — utilizing the cultural perspective of thinking, planning, action and reflection — into our daily lives and the importance of cultural and spiritual balance as Navajo people.
“We’ve experienced loss of people, loss of jobs, we’re going through this as a group of people,” Nez said. “We have a collective bond, we share collective experience that strengthens us to persevere in times of adversity.”
She also encouraged students not to harbor their emotions, but rather, to be aware and share their emotions. She spoke of the importance of prayer and other cultural rituals that provide healing.
“If you have faith in something, you’ll always have that to return to,” she said.
Nez also encouraged parents to spend time strengthening their bond with their children, reverting to the teachings from elders and putting those teachings into practice.
“As parents, our number one job is to protect our children, encourage them and provide teachings that will prepare them for the future,” she said.
This presentation was part of Diné College’s Student Activities Program initiative to provide outreach to students.
- Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed on the Navajo Nation
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi High cancels spring sport season
- The sky is the limit: A journey from herding sheep to presidential appointment in Washington D.C.
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announces a soft reopening on March 19
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: