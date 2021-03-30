Navajo Nation First Lady discusses holistic health and healing with Diné College

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez provided a virtual presentation to Diné College students March 23, focused on “Holistic Healing & Restoration through the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Nez spoke about the importance of incorporating the Navajo Wellness Model — utilizing the cultural perspective of thinking, planning, action and reflection — into our daily lives and the importance of cultural and spiritual balance as Navajo people.

“We’ve experienced loss of people, loss of jobs, we’re going through this as a group of people,” Nez said. “We have a collective bond, we share collective experience that strengthens us to persevere in times of adversity.”

She also encouraged students not to harbor their emotions, but rather, to be aware and share their emotions. She spoke of the importance of prayer and other cultural rituals that provide healing.

“If you have faith in something, you’ll always have that to return to,” she said.

Nez also encouraged parents to spend time strengthening their bond with their children, reverting to the teachings from elders and putting those teachings into practice.

“As parents, our number one job is to protect our children, encourage them and provide teachings that will prepare them for the future,” she said.

This presentation was part of Diné College’s Student Activities Program initiative to provide outreach to students.