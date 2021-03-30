OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, April 02
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation First Lady discusses holistic health and healing with Diné College

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez spoke to Diné College students about holistic health and healing March 23. (Photo/OPVP)

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez spoke to Diné College students about holistic health and healing March 23. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: March 30, 2021 9:12 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez provided a virtual presentation to Diné College students March 23, focused on “Holistic Healing & Restoration through the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Nez spoke about the importance of incorporating the Navajo Wellness Model — utilizing the cultural perspective of thinking, planning, action and reflection — into our daily lives and the importance of cultural and spiritual balance as Navajo people.

“We’ve experienced loss of people, loss of jobs, we’re going through this as a group of people,” Nez said. “We have a collective bond, we share collective experience that strengthens us to persevere in times of adversity.”

She also encouraged students not to harbor their emotions, but rather, to be aware and share their emotions. She spoke of the importance of prayer and other cultural rituals that provide healing.

“If you have faith in something, you’ll always have that to return to,” she said.

Nez also encouraged parents to spend time strengthening their bond with their children, reverting to the teachings from elders and putting those teachings into practice.

“As parents, our number one job is to protect our children, encourage them and provide teachings that will prepare them for the future,” she said.

This presentation was part of Diné College’s Student Activities Program initiative to provide outreach to students.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Domestic violence prevention show draws a crowd
Navajo Head Start Day recognized Aug. 16
Nez visits Jerusalem for cultural exchange, seeks vision for Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez congratulate Biden-Harris
First and Second Lady of the Navajo Nation to work on Missing and Murdered Women Task Forces
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas