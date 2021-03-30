Navajo Nation delivers first of $24 million in new heavy equipment for Navajo chapters

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Council Delegate Carl Slater joined Rock Point Chapter officials March 22, as the community celebrated the very first delivery of new heavy equipment for chapters on the Navajo Nation.

The equipment was acquired using $24 million in funding that was approved by the 24th Navajo Nation Council and signed into law by President Nez and Vice President Lizer Jan. 30.

More heavy equipment is scheduled to be delivered to other chapters on the Navajo Nation in the following days and weeks to help meet local community needs.

“The new heavy equipment empowers chapters to fulfill many local needs for our Navajo people,” Nez said.

New equipment includes graders, backhoes, utility vehicles, flatbeds and more.

Nez stated that with the equipment comes more responsibility for chapters to maintain and care for the equipment and to ensure elders, disabled and those in need benefit.

“As Navajo people, we have overcome many challenges to be where we are today, and I will continue to support our chapters as they work to provide direct support to our Navajo people. I thank the 24th Navajo Nation Council, all chapters, Division of Community Development, Office of the Controller, Office of Management and Budget, Risk Management, and many others who collaborated to put together the legislation and expedite the purchase of the new equipment,” Nez said.

Council Delegate Carl Slater, who represents Rock Point as a member of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, thanked his council colleagues, Nez and the Rock Point Chapter officials for their support and reminded local residents of the importance of prayer in overcoming adversities such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This past year has been very challenging. We’ve lost lives, but we’re still here today and that’s a blessing. I encourage all of you to begin each day with a prayer so that we continue to move forward and make more progress. Many of our residents in Rock Point don’t live right off the main highway,” he said. “We have a long history of farming and many residents live in rural areas while caring for their sheep, cows, horses, and other livestock that sustain our way of life. Let this new equipment signify a new beginning for our community. As we gradually move out of this pandemic, let’s continue to work together and envision where we want our community to be in 20 years, 50 years and 100 years from now.”

Information provided by the Office of the President