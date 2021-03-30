Letter to the editor: Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cancels spring sport season

Dear students, saff, parents, guardians, and Hopi community members,

Out of an abundance of caution and based on Hopi Jr./Sr. High School (HJSHS) staying with its distance-learning format for the foreseeable future, the HJSHS Governing Board officially canceled the 2020-2021 spring athletic seasons during the regularly scheduled March board meeting.

Decisions to cancel activities and opportunities for our students they provide are extremely difficult. However, the direction became clear based on feedback from stakeholders, staff, tribal leadership, healthcare professionals, along with the lack of other area schools at both the High School and Jr. High levels participating in activities this spring. Please know that the safety of our students and community are at the forefront of all decisions made by HJSHS.

Based on the decision, the entire HJSHS athletic calendar has been canceled for the 2020-2021 school year. This includes both the High School and Jr. High levels. HJSHS will review data, continue discussions, and seek feedback from students, parents/guardians, staff, community members, and tribal leadership throughout the next couple of months as we evaluate the possibility of summer activities and prepare for the 2021 fall athletic seasons.

HJSHS reminds everyone to stay at home, mask up around all individuals that do not reside within your household, practice good hygiene procedures, and stay socially distant. It takes all of us following these protocols faithfully to continue the recent reduction in spread within our communities. Let’s stay diligent Bruins!

Mr. Alban Naha

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Interim Superintendent

Jr. High School Principal

Mrs. Lynn Fredericks

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

High School Principal

Mr. Ricky Greer

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Activities Coordinator