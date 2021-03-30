Letter to the editor: Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cancels spring sport season
Dear students, saff, parents, guardians, and Hopi community members,
Out of an abundance of caution and based on Hopi Jr./Sr. High School (HJSHS) staying with its distance-learning format for the foreseeable future, the HJSHS Governing Board officially canceled the 2020-2021 spring athletic seasons during the regularly scheduled March board meeting.
Decisions to cancel activities and opportunities for our students they provide are extremely difficult. However, the direction became clear based on feedback from stakeholders, staff, tribal leadership, healthcare professionals, along with the lack of other area schools at both the High School and Jr. High levels participating in activities this spring. Please know that the safety of our students and community are at the forefront of all decisions made by HJSHS.
Based on the decision, the entire HJSHS athletic calendar has been canceled for the 2020-2021 school year. This includes both the High School and Jr. High levels. HJSHS will review data, continue discussions, and seek feedback from students, parents/guardians, staff, community members, and tribal leadership throughout the next couple of months as we evaluate the possibility of summer activities and prepare for the 2021 fall athletic seasons.
HJSHS reminds everyone to stay at home, mask up around all individuals that do not reside within your household, practice good hygiene procedures, and stay socially distant. It takes all of us following these protocols faithfully to continue the recent reduction in spread within our communities. Let’s stay diligent Bruins!
Mr. Alban Naha
Hopi Jr./Sr. High School
Interim Superintendent
Jr. High School Principal
Mrs. Lynn Fredericks
Hopi Jr./Sr. High School
High School Principal
Mr. Ricky Greer
Hopi Jr./Sr. High School
Activities Coordinator
- Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed on the Navajo Nation
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi High cancels spring sport season
- The sky is the limit: A journey from herding sheep to presidential appointment in Washington D.C.
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announces a soft reopening on March 19
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: