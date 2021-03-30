OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Coconino Community College offers business financial series in April

The Business Financial Series is part of CCC’s Spring 2021 Non-Credit and Workforce Training courses. (Photo/CCC)

Originally Published: March 30, 2021 10:34 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Finances, and their successful management, can mean the difference between a business making it for the long haul.

To that end, Coconino Community College has teamed up with the Coconino Small Business Development Center and the Arizona Commerce Authority to offer a non-credit training course called the “Business Financial Series.” The series takes place on Tuesdays in April, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All classes will be available virtually and cost $16 per individual session or $55 for all four sessions.

“As part of CCC’s mission to offer continuing education opportunities to residents of Coconino County, we’re very excited to offer a Business Financial series that will directly benefit our local business owners in addition to casual learners,” said Megan Remington, CCC’s Community Education Coordinator. “We invite anyone looking to improve their businesses bottom line and anyone who wants to take a peek behind the curtain of business ownership to register.”

Business ownership and financial planning go hand in hand, and there’s always more to learn,” Remington said.

The courses are broken down as:

  • Bookkeeping Basics, April 6
  • Understanding Financial Statements, April 13
  • Cash Flow and Forecasting, April 20
  • Banking and Financial Ratios, April 27

The Business Financial Series is part of CCC’s Spring 2021 Non-Credit and Workforce Training courses.

More information is available by emailing ccc2community@coconino.edu.

Information provided by CCC

