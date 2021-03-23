SkateHopi 264 hopes to build skatepark on Hopi

HOPI, Ariz. — SkateHopi 264, a local youth led organization is hustling to bring a skate park to Hopi and are breaking barriers to make their dreams a reality.

So far, they have completed and compiled a survey, hosted multiple skateboard giveaways and managed sticker sales and raffles to get the community involved and raise money for the skate park.

“We aim our attention toward the youth because we depend on them to carry on our values and culture, but we do not exclude anyone of older age,” organizers said in a press release. “We hope to create a supportive and positive environment for our Hopi/Tewa sinom to come together through the joy of skating.”

The team is comprised of four young Native American skaters, who established SkateHopi 264.

“We all reside on the Hopi reservation and belong to different villages and clans,” the group said.

The SkateHopi264 co-leads are all 16-18 years old. They include Quintin Nahsonhoya, Jacque Thorpe, Laela Nevayaktewa and Terrill Humeyestewa.

“We’d like to also introduce our mentors Samantha Honani and Paul Molina who have both been with us since the start of SkateHopi 264 organization,” they said. “Each co-lead has the support of their parents who are also involved in helping with our various projects, fundraisers and meetings.”



Currently, the group plan includes both short and long term goals. Because a majority of the co-leads of SkateHopi 264 are located in Polacca, Arizona, they plan on building a permanent and sustainable skate park built in either of two places in Polacca.

“Our priority area is at the First Mesa Youth Center, with three areas to consider around the property. A short term goal is to accept an amazing donation from a Phoenix-based skateboard company and place semi-permanent structures for a smaller skate park located at the Tewa Village administration area,” the group said. “Both areas we feel would be accessible to all of our community and ultimately meet the goals of SkateHopi 264. It is our dream to push through every challenge to make this a reality while we are still able to enjoy it as co-leads.”

Since organizing, the group has been busy.

Six months into becoming established highlights include meeting weekly on Wednesdays (with co-leads taking turns facilitating), a following on social media accounts, starting a website (sponsored by outside Native entrepreneurs, creating a YouTube account and establishing a core group with a mission statement, roles and goals.

On social media platforms, SkateHopi hosts special days of the week assigned for some community interaction. These events are known as Wipeout Wednesdays — encouraging skaters to never give up when they fall and Indigenous Female Fridays, celebrating and highlighting female skaters from all Indigenous communities.



“We are also hosting some selling events to raise money for our future skate park. The most recent fundraising events include our awesome prize raffle which will be held on March 27 and our sticker sales that we sell on the daily,” SkateHopi said.

The raffle date may be extended into April if SkateHopi does not meet its sales goal, updates can be found on Facebook or Instagram.

More information and ways to support the group are available by following SkateHopi on its social media platforms or emailing eelaynam@gmail.com.

Information provided by SkateHopi264