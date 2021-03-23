OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 26
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 12:44 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — On March 22, the Navajo Nation reported no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

It was the second consecutive day that the tribe has not recorded a coronavirus-related death.

The death toll remains at 1,233 since the pandemic began with the number of confirmed cases at 30,007 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25 percent capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 vaccine doses have been distributed.

"Once again, the Navajo Nation is exemplifying what can be accomplished when we listen to the public health experts and work together. Our hard work is paying off and our prayers are being answered," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. "The fight against COVID-19 continues on. Variants continue to be of great concern across the country, especially as we see more and more people travel including students on spring break."

