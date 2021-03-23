Navajo Nation marks one-year of COVID-19 with candlelight vigil
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation held a candle lit service March 17 in honor and remembrance of all those lost to COVID-19 in the past year.
Each candle represented the 1,222 Navajo people who have been lost since the start of the pandemic.
“We pray for continued strength for their families,” the administration said.
According to the Associated Press, as of March 22, the Navajo Nation has reported nine new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, pushing the total number of cases since the pandemic past 30,000.
The latest numbers released March 21 bring the tribe's pandemic total to 30,007 confirmed cases.
The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25 percent capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.
Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.
Nez reiterated in a statement the importance of getting vaccinated. However, he said those who are vaccinated should not take vacations or hold large in-person gatherings with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 variants.
Now is not the time to take vacations or to begin holding large in-person gatherings due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 variants in neighboring states.
