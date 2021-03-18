OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, March 20
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona: More than 1M people in state now fully vaccinated

Emily Alexander, 37, shows her COVID-19 vaccination card shortly after getting the vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Just over 1 million Arizona residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state officials announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Terry Tang/AP, file)

Emily Alexander, 37, shows her COVID-19 vaccination card shortly after getting the vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Just over 1 million Arizona residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state officials announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Terry Tang/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 18, 2021 11:57 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Just over 1 million Arizona residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state officials announced March 16.

That represents nearly 14% of the state’s estimated population of nearly 7.3 million, or about one of every seven residents.

“Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to an Arizona resident represents an essential step forward in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

The Department of Health Services said nearly 2.6 million doses had been administered as of Tuesday morning to over 1.6 million people.

The doses included the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the recently approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state’s vaccination program began in December and now includes four large outdoor state-run sites, including three in metro Phoenix and one in Tucson. Vaccines also are being administered across the state at county sites, pharmacies, congregate care facilities and other locations.

The health services department said it is preparing to allow vaccinations for all people 16 or older by May 1 and also preparing to move some outdoor vaccination operations to indoor locations or to nighttime hours as summer approaches to protect staff, volunteers and vaccine patients from extreme heat.

In another development, the state on Tuesday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 497 additional confirmed cases, continuing a trend that saw fewer than 1,000 cases reported on six of the previous eight days.

The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 16,574 deaths and 833,678 confirmed cases as related hospitalizations declined to 473 as of Monday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average for daily new cases dropped from 1,192.4 on Feb. 28 to 877.8 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 79.7 to 37.8 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

The Latest: Alaska opens vaccines to all 16 or older
Arizona governor lifts capacity limits at gyms, restaurants
Coconino County outlines COVID vaccination plan
Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000
Update: Hopi Tribe remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Navajo Nation under curfew until March 8
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas