Chamber 32nd annual ATHENA and young professional nominees to be recognized March 26
Chamber taking sign-ups to view annual event via exclusive webinar
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce announced recognition of eight ATHENA Award nominees, and five Young Professional nominees will occur 10:30 a.m. March 26 via online webinar broadcast.
The Chamber is still accepting viewer registration for this important community event.
“It is imperative we carry on our lengthy tradition of recognizing northern Arizona’s key women in business,” said Chamber President/CEO Julie Pastrick. “Our group of women leaders at all levels is tremendous, and we are grateful, even in this difficult environment, the Chamber can shine the spotlight on these nominees before the entire community.”
In February 2020, the Chamber held the 31st annual ATHENA and Young Professional Awards before 600+ community member attendees at NAU’s High Country Conference Center. This year’s event will take place in a virtual setting, and include a very important interview between Pastrick and Martha Mertz, the ATHENA Award founder.
“Times are certainly different, yet the current direction feels more positive than it has been,” Pastrick said. “We are grateful we could pivot this year, and still host this important event.”
More information and about event registration is available by visiting www.flagstaffchamber.com.
The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce celebrates 130 years in 2021.
