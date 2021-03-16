OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, March 18
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Professor donates research journals to Diné College

(Photo/Diné College)

(Photo/Diné College)

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 8:57 a.m.

Dr. Marisa Castellano, who has spent her entire career in academic research in education, donated her personal collection of academic journals to Diné College, which spans 20 years. This donation contributes to Diné College’s initiative to boost students’ research potential and support their academic endeavors in the field of education.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Diné College, University of Arizona in full swing with $1.3M neuroscience partnership
Diné College lecturer looks at higher education achievement gap
UA, Diné College researchers to receive $1.3M to train students in neuroscience
Diné College faculty and true warrior loses battle with cancer
Diné College names Charles Roessel new president, effective Jan. 3, 2017
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas