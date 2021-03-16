Professor donates research journals to Diné College
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 8:57 a.m.
Dr. Marisa Castellano, who has spent her entire career in academic research in education, donated her personal collection of academic journals to Diné College, which spans 20 years. This donation contributes to Diné College’s initiative to boost students’ research potential and support their academic endeavors in the field of education.
