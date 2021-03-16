New Mexico coal plant to limit operations starting in 2023
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The coal-powered Four Corners Generation Station in New Mexico will limit its operations starting in 2023, the station’s owners announced March 12.
The plant’s five co-owners agreed to shut down one of the facility’s two generators for seven months each year beginning in the fall of 2023.
The other generator will operate year-round.
The proposal could reduce the facility’s carbon emissions by up to 25 percent every year.
Arizona Public Service Co., which owns a majority of the plant, had already pledged to transition away from carbon sources by 2050 and close the Four Corners plant by 2031.
The move will cut down on operating costs, which will save money for energy consumers and achieve environmental benefits, said Tom Fallgren, vice president for generation at Public Service Co. of New Mexico, which owns a 13 percent stake in the plant.
The Four Corners plant employs about 325 people. Roughly 80 percent of the workers are Native American and the land the facility is located on is leased by the Navajo Nation.
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Former Coconino County Superintendent of Schools quit after porn found on computer
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- New jail project in Prescott moves to next phase
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: