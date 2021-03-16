OFFERS
Lady Bulldogs move ahead: Winslow Lady Bulldogs win against Lady Roadrunners

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 8:54 a.m.

Winslow's Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Roadrunners in Holbrook, Arizona with a final score of 58-53. This was the

(Randall Sahmie/NHO)

Lady Bulldogs second postseason win of the year. Winslow moves on to face the Lady Lobos of Snowflake March 17. Left: A Bulldog takes a shot in a game against the Roadrunners in postseason play.

