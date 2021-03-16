OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, March 18
Exchange: Arizonans have no use for daylight saving time

Daylight Saving Time started March 14 for most of the U.S., except for most of Arizona. (Adobe Stock)

Scott Craven and Weldon B. Johnson, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 7:12 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Daylight saving time started at 2 a.m. March 14.

Most everyone else in the United States loses an hour when they move their clocks ahead. In Arizona, the state does not engage in such silliness because it does not participate in daylight saving time.

However, one part of Arizona does go with the time flow. The Navajo Nation makes the changes each year, ensuring that residents of the reservation (which spans three states) stay on the same schedule.

• With daylight saving time, Arizona is three hours behind New York, two hours behind Chicago, one hour behind Denver and even with Los Angeles.

• Sporting events outside Arizona will start an hour earlier. That means you’ll be popping a beer at 10 a.m. MST when an NFL game starts.

• Shows will start earlier on some cable TV networks.

Daylight Savings Time facts

• Daylight saving time was ostensibly started to save energy, but it turned out people enjoyed having an extra hour of daylight after work. Except in Arizona.

• The Navajo Reservation observes daylight saving time; the Hopi Reservation does not.

• In 1991 and again in 2014, a few lawmakers floated the idea of having Arizona join the daylight saving parade. Republicans and Democrats were united in their rejection of such a proposal, offering brief and shining moments of true bipartisanship.

