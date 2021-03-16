Electric car manufacturing company coming to Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff has been chosen as the site for a new plant for manufacturing parts for electric vehicles, city of Flagstaff officials announced March 11.
Ludington., Michigan-based UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries’ new production plant will be located in part of a former Walgreens distribution center and is expected to provide 120 jobs in the next year and 350 within five years, officials said in a statement.
The company expects to begin operations by the end of April, the statement said.
The company’s website said it began as Whitehall Industries in 1974 manufacturing precision components for the copying and printing industry. and began aluminum extrusion operations for the auto industry in 2001.
In 2016 it was acquired by UACJ Corp., an aluminum manufacturer based in Japan.
The company currently has plants in Ludington, Michigan; Paducah, Kentucky and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Former Coconino County Superintendent of Schools quit after porn found on computer
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- New jail project in Prescott moves to next phase
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: