COVID-19 update: Hopi Tribe reports 1,253 total cases; continues lockdown
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe announced a continuing reservation-wide lockdown for all residents of the Hopi Reservation until March 31 to limit and control the spread of COVID-19.
As of March 1, the Hopi tribe reported 1,253 total COVID-19 cases.
Of the 1,253 cumulative positive cases, 994 were tested at Hopi Health Care and 258 at Tuba City.
All previously issued precautionary measures mandated by the Hopi Tribe remain in place, including, but not limited to, the following:
Masks must be worn at all times in public.
A daily reservation-wide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., which will be strictly enforced.
Additionally, a reservation-wide 57-hour weekend curfew will be implemented on the following dates, and will be strictly enforced March 19, beginning at 8 p.m. ending March 22 at 5 a.m.
Essential personnel who will be designated as such and are needed to maintain the continuity of operations for the essential services and infrastructure of the Hopi Tribal government will continue to operate.
Information provided by the Hopi Tribe
