Obituary: Bahe Shondee Nez

Bahe Shondee Nez, 40, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2021.

Her parents Richie Nez Sr. and Sharon Patricia Wanders gave birth to her in Denver Colorado, on April 26, 1980. Her step-parents are Marie Nez and Richard Benson.

She leaves behind her two beautiful, gorgeous, perfect children – Alex DeShaun Begay and Nevaeh Skyler Nez, and their father Allison Begay. She also leaves her other children Brooke, Gabriel, Paige, Trevor, Bobbie Anne, Abbi Rain, Luke, Noah, Andy, Caleb, Johnny and Michael. And her grand baby Marley Patricia. Bahe’s siblings are Sarah, Ann, Richie, Noni and Courtney.

She had too many friends to list. Bahe was loved by everyone. Her favorite thing in the world was making her family and friends smile and laugh.

Services were held at Mitchell’s Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., in Medfield, MA at noon on Tuesday. March 9, 2021. Afterwards, Bahe was brought home to Ganado, Arizona to be buried with her great grandmother and her cousins.