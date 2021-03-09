OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 12
Obituary: Kim Hanley

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 9:32 a.m.

Death Notice: Kim Hanley

Born: Dec. 14, 1958 in Cuba, New York

Died: Feb. 21, 2021

Services: A private family memorial will take place on March 6, 2021 in Window Rock, Arizona.

