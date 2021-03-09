Community information: Northern Arizona grant cycle opens for local non-profits

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Regional Grant Cycle is administered through the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and is now accepting applications.

Organizations serving residents of Williams, Tuba City and Page/Lake Powell can now apply for funding by visiting azfoundation.org/grants.



Nonprofits, tribal entities, schools and municipalities must submit an application by 4 p.m. March 29 to be considered for funding.

If you have questions about the competitive grants process, contact Regional Philanthropic Coordinator Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or call (928) 526-1956. For technical assistance with the online application, contact ACF’s grants management team at grants@azfoundation.org.

More information on eligibility requirements, timeline, and tips for submitting an application can be viewed on the 2021 Grant Guidelines at azfoundation.org/NorthernAZGrants.

Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans.

Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $850 million in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies.