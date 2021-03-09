OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 12
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community information: Northern Arizona grant cycle opens for local non-profits

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 10:18 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Regional Grant Cycle is administered through the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and is now accepting applications.

Organizations serving residents of Williams, Tuba City and Page/Lake Powell can now apply for funding by visiting azfoundation.org/grants.

Nonprofits, tribal entities, schools and municipalities must submit an application by 4 p.m. March 29 to be considered for funding.

If you have questions about the competitive grants process, contact Regional Philanthropic Coordinator Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or call (928) 526-1956. For technical assistance with the online application, contact ACF’s grants management team at grants@azfoundation.org.

More information on eligibility requirements, timeline, and tips for submitting an application can be viewed on the 2021 Grant Guidelines at azfoundation.org/NorthernAZGrants.

Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans.

Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $850 million in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grant application workshops available to non-profits
Around the Rez: week of March 14
Around the Rez: week of March 21
Tuba City Community Fund announces grant opportunities
More than $2.5 mil in scholarships now available
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas