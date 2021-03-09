Around the Rez: week of March 10

Hopi chairman and vice chairman elections Sept. 9

The Hopi Tribal Registrar has stated that the 2021 Hopi Tribal Elections for chairman and vice chairman are moving forward.

The primary election is currently scheduled for Sept. 9, with the general election set for Nov. 11.

Bring Our Relatives Home virtual run series continues March 20

Registration is now open for the fourth of five running series called Bring Our Relatives Home. The series honors and remembers missing and murdered Indigenous relatives on Native American reservations. This run honors and remembers the Havasupai, Yavapai and Hualapai.

The run is virtual and takes place March 20. The cost is $30 and $5 per medal – there are 100 limited edition medals available. Proceeds benefit missing person and trafficking recovery teams.

More information or to register is available from Valaura Imus-Nahsonhoya at (480) 930-6401 or honwungsics@gmail.com or on Facebook messenger through Honwungsi Consulting Services.

NTUA offers $190,000 in scholarships

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) is offering $190,000 for scholarships this year for postsecondary scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Each year NTUA offers Navajo students an opportunity to apply for scholarships for fields of study related to the multi-service utility industry. Since 2008, NTUA has awarded $2 million in scholarship awards. Deadlines for applications is April 30.

More information about the 2021-2022 scholarship applications is available at www.ntua.com and look for Scholarships.

Footprints for Hopi Relief virtual 10K April 30-May 2

Registration for the first annual fundraiser 10k for Hopi Relief starts March 6. The 10k is scheduled for April 30-May 2. More information is available at https://hopirelief.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church Easter Sunrise Service April 4

An Easter Sunrise Service, outside the Leupp Nazarene Church will be held April 4.

The congregation normally gathers around a fire, but this time, they'll wear masks, sit six-feet apart and follow other COVID-19 health safety protocols.

The church, near milepost 13 on Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconference and drive-up meetings. A communion service was held on wireless phones and a future revival is in the works.

More information is available by calling Pastor Darrell Begay at 928-853-5321. The teleconference number is 1-717-275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Navajo Nation Police Department survey

The Navajo Police Department recently launched a series of steps to her from the Dine people and is asking the public to complete a resident's survery on policing and public safety on the Navajo Nation.

The survey is confidential. Questions include crime and safety in local communities, police fairness and trust, satisfaction with the Navajo Police Department and police responsiveness to calls for assistance. The survey can be taken online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NavajoNationPD.

Natwani Coalition community grant applications now open

The 2021 community grant program applications by the Natwani Coalition are available until April 9.

To date the Community Grant Program has help launch poultry, orchard, small husbandry and various food and farming initiatives throughout the Hopi Reservation. Through support from the Native American Agricultural Fund and Honor The Earth, the coalition is able to re-grant funds.

The Community Grant is an opportunity to fund projects from the Hopi/Tewa Community focused on sustainable methods of agriculture, supporting healthy food distribution & consumption and preserving traditional food & farming knowledge.

More information is available at www.natwanicoalition.org/cgp or call 734-2380.

Free manure for pick-up

The Office of Range Management has manure at Second Mesa auction yard (alongside interior fence line) for pick-up. Pick-up hours are from 7 am-5 pm. More information is available from Range Conservationist Robinson Honani at (928) 386-1244.