$3.3 million paving project on Navajo Route 27 reaches completion
TSE BONITO, N.M. —On March 2, final inspection for a 10.86 mile paving project on Navajo Route 27 between the chapters of Chinle and Nazlini was approved.
The $33.3 million project was funded by the Federal Highway Administration. In addition to the 10.86 miles of pavement, the project also included paving a section of Navajo Route 105 and grade, drain, signage, crosswalks and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Navajo Route 27 and Navajo Route 7 in Chinle.
Chinle Chapter Vice President Shawna Claw said the finalization of this project validates the efforts and advocacy of many chapter officials who have since left office.
“It’s a road of hope,” Claw said. “It will provide safety and enhance economic development for the Chinle and Nazlini Chapters and the surrounding communities.”
Claw thanked everyone involved in the project and said the funds appropriated were well spent.
“The justification lies in the school children who won’t have to experience the bad conditions of an unpassable road,” she said. “We appreciate the partnership put into this project and the advocacy of all former chapter and elected officials.”
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez offered his support for Navajo DOT, NECA and their partners during the final inspection. He thanked them for their persistence throughout the pandemic.
“Aside from the winter weather, you had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. You had to keep your colleagues, yourselves and your families safe while you worked to make N27 safer for local residents,” Nez said. “We’ve gone through some very difficult times together but projects like these instill hope and resilience in our people. The communities are very appreciative of this project and we are proud of the work you are doing.”
The N27 Project started in July 2018 and was completed in two and a half years.
According to Navajo DOT Division Director Garret Silversmith, it took a substantial amount of coordination to maintain progress on this project throughout the pandemic.
“A lot of credit for this project goes to the workers involved. We thank all the contractors and subcontractors for their hard work,” Silversmith said. “The BIA has put countless hours of time into engineering this project. We thank the leadership of the Navajo Nation, former council delegates and chapter officials. Some of those who advocated for this project have passed away and are not here to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”
Silversmith noted that no major injuries were sustained by any crew or staff throughout the N27 Project.
“For that, I’m thankful,” he said. “This project has been blessed from the beginning.”
Information provided by Navajo Division of Transportation
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
- Dynamite blasts drop NGS electrostatic precipitators
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- Flagstaff man arrested for child porn
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- New jail project in Prescott moves to next phase
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Former Tuba City Warriors basketball star leads FEMA team helping on Nation with pandemic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: