$3.3 million paving project on Navajo Route 27 reaches completion

TSE BONITO, N.M. —On March 2, final inspection for a 10.86 mile paving project on Navajo Route 27 between the chapters of Chinle and Nazlini was approved.

The $33.3 million project was funded by the Federal Highway Administration. In addition to the 10.86 miles of pavement, the project also included paving a section of Navajo Route 105 and grade, drain, signage, crosswalks and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Navajo Route 27 and Navajo Route 7 in Chinle.

Chinle Chapter Vice President Shawna Claw said the finalization of this project validates the efforts and advocacy of many chapter officials who have since left office.

“It’s a road of hope,” Claw said. “It will provide safety and enhance economic development for the Chinle and Nazlini Chapters and the surrounding communities.”

Claw thanked everyone involved in the project and said the funds appropriated were well spent.

“The justification lies in the school children who won’t have to experience the bad conditions of an unpassable road,” she said. “We appreciate the partnership put into this project and the advocacy of all former chapter and elected officials.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez offered his support for Navajo DOT, NECA and their partners during the final inspection. He thanked them for their persistence throughout the pandemic.

“Aside from the winter weather, you had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. You had to keep your colleagues, yourselves and your families safe while you worked to make N27 safer for local residents,” Nez said. “We’ve gone through some very difficult times together but projects like these instill hope and resilience in our people. The communities are very appreciative of this project and we are proud of the work you are doing.”

The N27 Project started in July 2018 and was completed in two and a half years.

According to Navajo DOT Division Director Garret Silversmith, it took a substantial amount of coordination to maintain progress on this project throughout the pandemic.

“A lot of credit for this project goes to the workers involved. We thank all the contractors and subcontractors for their hard work,” Silversmith said. “The BIA has put countless hours of time into engineering this project. We thank the leadership of the Navajo Nation, former council delegates and chapter officials. Some of those who advocated for this project have passed away and are not here to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

Silversmith noted that no major injuries were sustained by any crew or staff throughout the N27 Project.

“For that, I’m thankful,” he said. “This project has been blessed from the beginning.”

Information provided by Navajo Division of Transportation