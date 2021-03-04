Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
The Navajo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Philbert Shorty who has been missing since Jan. 29.
Shorty was last seen in Fort Defiance, Arizona. His vehicle, a 2005 Blue PT Cruiser, was found on Navajo Route 12 in Tsaile, Arizona. A search of the area was conducted however Shorty was not found.
Shorty, 44, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information or who may know the whereabouts of Shorty is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at (928) 871-6111. Shorty has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Update: Hopi Tribe remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Navajo Nation under curfew until March 8
- Flagstaff man arrested for child porn
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- New jail project in Prescott moves to next phase
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Former Tuba City Warriors basketball star leads FEMA team helping on Nation with pandemic
- Hardship Assistance Program checks mailed out, 370 duplicate checks sent in error and will be voided
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: