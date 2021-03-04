OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man

Philbert Shorty was last seen on Jan. 29, in Fort Defiance, Arizona. (Photo/Navajo Nation Police Department)

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 9:36 a.m.

The Navajo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Philbert Shorty who has been missing since Jan. 29.

Shorty was last seen in Fort Defiance, Arizona. His vehicle, a 2005 Blue PT Cruiser, was found on Navajo Route 12 in Tsaile, Arizona. A search of the area was conducted however Shorty was not found.

Shorty, 44, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information or who may know the whereabouts of Shorty is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at (928) 871-6111. Shorty has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

