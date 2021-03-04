Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on March 3 reported 20 new COVID-19 cases with three additional deaths. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far.
The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,794 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll now is 1,187.
Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment.
A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.
Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.
